Vipond Earl Grey Charity Golf Classic
- When
-
The Vipond Golf Classic is one of the longest-running charity golf tournaments held across Canada that supports local charities dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities. For 36 years, Vipond and Earl Grey Golf Club have supported the Developmental Disabilities Resource Centre of Calgary (DDRC).
- Ages
- 18+
- Website
- http://www.ddrc.ca/vipond
- Contact
- vipond@ddrc.ca (403) 240-7314 (Austin Clem)
The Vipond Golf Classic is one of the longest-running charity golf tournaments held across Canada that supports local charities dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities. For 36 years, Vipond and Earl Grey Golf Club have supported the Developmental Disabilities Resource Centre of Calgary (DDRC).