Jun 19 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Vipond Earl Grey Charity Golf Classic

Where
Earl Grey Golf Club - 6540 - 20 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 19-06-2017 11:00 19-06-2017 17:00 America/Toronto Vipond Earl Grey Charity Golf Classic

The Vipond Golf Classic is one of the longest-running charity golf tournaments held across Canada that supports local charities dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities. For 36 years, Vipond and Earl Grey Golf Club have supported the Developmental Disabilities Resource Centre of Calgary (DDRC). Full details 

 Earl Grey Golf Club - 6540 - 20 Street SW, Calgary, Alberta
Ages
18+
Website
http://www.ddrc.ca/vipond
Contact
vipond@ddrc.ca (403) 240-7314 (Austin Clem)

