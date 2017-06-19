19-06-2017 11:00

19-06-2017 17:00

America/Toronto

Vipond Earl Grey Charity Golf Classic

The Vipond Golf Classic is one of the longest-running charity golf tournaments held across Canada that supports local charities dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities. For 36 years, Vipond and Earl Grey Golf Club have supported the Developmental Disabilities Resource Centre of Calgary (DDRC). Full details →