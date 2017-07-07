Best Seats in the City 2017
Do you want the “Best Seats in the City” for the 2017 Calgary Stampede Parade?
News Talk 770 has you covered! We’ve teamed up with La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and The Alberta Boot Company to give one awesome Stampede prize pack!
You and a friend will watch the parade from Red Arrow Motorcoach at the front of parade, seated comfortably in La-Z-Boy chairs. Plus, you’ll get to walk away with your own La-Z-Boy chair, and with a new pair of boots from The Alberta Boot Company!
Enter here for your chance to win the Best Seats in the City!
Join us as The Morning News with Bruce Kenyon broadcasts live!