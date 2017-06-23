ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER: Includes dessert and beverage. Meat and cabbage rolls are extra ~~while quantities last~~

With admission your name is entered into 2 draws for a Certificate each worth $15.00 towards a future Varenyky Supper (no cash value).

Adults: $12.00 each, Children (ages 5 – 9): $6.00 each, Children (under 5): Free.