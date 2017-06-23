Event
Jun 23 7:00 PM

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER

Where
Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Auditorium - 919 - 20th Street West, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 23-06-2017 19:00 23-06-2017 19:00 America/Toronto ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT VARENYKY (PEROGY) SUPPER:  Includes dessert and beverage.  Meat and cabbage rolls are extra ~~while quantities last~~With admission your name is entered into 2 draws for a Certificate each worth $15.00 towards a future Varenyky Supper (no cash value).Adults: $12.00 each, Children (ages 5 – 9): $6.00 each, Children (under 5): Free. Full details 

