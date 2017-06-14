YOU HAVE OPTIONS – This is a free get-together for information

Are you thinking you need to make some changes to have quality of life as you age? Do you think your parents might need some help to age successfully? Join us for coffee to talk about options that could lead to healthy, successful aging. If you are wondering how to stay in your home longer, how to supplement your income, or getting help to move to a better suited home, this get together is for you.

Please RSVP to greg.charyna@homeinstead.com by Friday, June 9th.