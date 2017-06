News Talk 770 welcomes Stampede Shaker at Fort Calgary on Wednesday, July 12.

The Stampeder Shaker will host Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Sloan, Trooper and Steven Page!

Tickets are on sale now – purchase a $29 food and beverage voucher and get your general admission ticket for free! You can also purchase VIP tickets for $149. Beginning June 12, tickets will go up to $69 for general admission.

18+ event.

3PM: Gates open

3:45PM: Steven Page

5:15PM: Trooper

6:45PM: Sloan

8:30PM: Tom Cochrane with Red Rider