Calgary Police Foundation week is June 3 – 10.Join them as they celebrate a full week of keeping Calgary youth safe. The Calgary Police Foundation raises $2.1 Million annually for six youth-based programs that not only help keep our youth safe, but make our city a safer community for all Calgarians. These programs are not…
Join them as they celebrate a full week of keeping Calgary youth safe. The Calgary Police Foundation raises $2.1 Million annually for six youth-based programs that not only help keep our youth safe, but make our city a safer community for all Calgarians. These programs are not funded by the government.
June 3
Open House at YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, 5111 27 Street NE 11:00am – 3:00pm
June 5
June 6
Aviator sales at Calgary Police Service Headquaters 11:00am – 1:00pm
June 7
2017 Calgary Police Half Marathon Recetion honouring all those who helped the Foundation raise over $65,000 this year!
June 9
Aviator sales at Peter’s Drive In 11:30am – 1:00pm
June 10
Official aviator sales launch at Southcentre Mall. Meet Police Officers, see a police car, get your photo taken, check your fingerprints and more!
Aviators make a great Father’s Day Gift – Dad too can “Look Like A Cop. Be A Hero” and get framed for Kids!