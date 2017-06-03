Other
Jun 3 - Jun 10

Calgary Police Foundation Week

Calgary Police Foundation week is June 3 – 10.Join them as they celebrate a full week of keeping Calgary youth safe. The Calgary Police Foundation raises $2.1 Million annually for six youth-based programs that not only help keep our youth safe, but make our city a safer community for all Calgarians. These programs are not… 

http://www.calgarypolicefoundation.ca

Calgary Police Foundation week is June 3 – 10.

Join them as they celebrate a full week of keeping Calgary youth safe. The Calgary Police Foundation raises $2.1 Million annually for six youth-based programs that not only help keep our youth safe, but make our city a safer community for all Calgarians. These programs are not funded by the government.

June 3
Open House at YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, 5111 27 Street NE 11:00am – 3:00pm

June 5

Official launch of “Look Like A Cop. Be A Hero.” Aviator sales at The Bow Building, 500 Centre Street S, 11:00am

June 6
Aviator sales at Calgary Police Service Headquaters 11:00am – 1:00pm

June 7
2017 Calgary Police Half Marathon Recetion honouring all those who helped the Foundation raise over $65,000 this year!

June 9
Aviator sales at Peter’s Drive In 11:30am – 1:00pm

June 10
Official aviator sales launch at Southcentre Mall. Meet Police Officers, see a police car, get your photo taken, check your fingerprints and more!
Aviators make a great Father’s Day Gift – Dad too can “Look Like A Cop. Be A Hero” and get framed for Kids!
