Other
Nov 16 6:00 PM - 11:45 PM

7th Annual YWHISPER Fundraising Gala

Where
TELUS Convention Centre - 120 9 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-11-2017 18:00 16-11-2017 23:45 America/Toronto 7th Annual YWHISPER Fundraising Gala

Website
http://www.ywcalgary.ca/ywhisper
Contact
CLink@ywcalgary.ca 403-705-5779 (YWhisper Gala)

Join News Talk 770 for the 7th Annual YWHISPER Gala November 16 at the TELUS Convention Centre.

Keynote speaker, former L.A. prosecutor & women’s rights advocate, Marcia Clark will speak while you enjoy an elegant evening surrounded with peers.

Tickets purchased in the month of June will be entered into a draw for VIP passes to meet and have your photo taken with Ms. Clark. Get your tickets now at http://www.ywcalgary.ca/ywhisper
