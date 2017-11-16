7th Annual YWHISPER Fundraising Gala

Join News Talk 770 for the 7th Annual YWHISPER Gala November 16 at the TELUS Convention Centre.

Keynote speaker, former L.A. prosecutor & women’s rights advocate, Marcia Clark will speak while you enjoy an elegant evening surrounded with peers.

Tickets purchased in the month of June will be entered into a draw for VIP passes to meet and have your photo taken with Ms. Clark. Get your tickets now at http://www.ywcalgary.ca/ywhisper