Other
Jun 15 - Sep 28 3:30 PM - 7:30 PM

High River Farmers’ Market

Where
4th Ave SW - 4th Ave SW, High River, AB View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-06-2017 15:30 28-09-2017 19:30 America/Toronto High River Farmers’ Market

Join the Town of High River on Thursdays for our Farmers’ Market. Stroll down 4th Ave SW and visit the many vendors carrying everything from fresh fruits to crafts. This gives you the chance to also visit our many shops that are located on and around 4th Ave SW. Full details 

 4th Ave SW - 4th Ave SW, High River, AB Foothills SNAPS event@fsnaps.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
all ages
Website
https://www.facebook.com/HRFARMERSMARKET/
Contact
event@fsnaps.org 403-603-3232 (Foothills SNAPS)

Join the Town of High River on Thursdays for our Farmers’ Market. Stroll down 4th Ave SW and visit the many vendors carrying everything from fresh fruits to crafts. This gives you the chance to also visit our many shops that are located on and around 4th Ave SW.
Global News