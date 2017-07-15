FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters Saskatoon
The first stage of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour 2017 is held in Saskatoon, Canada on July 15 & 16, 2017. Competing on an outside court, downtown Saskatoon corner of 4th Avenue and 21st street. Saskatoon is the only stop in North America on World Tour.
The 12 participating teams compete for two days for the pride to represent their city, a USD 20,000 cheque and a chance to qualify for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Bloomage Beijing Final on October 21st & 22nd, 2017
For more information visit this link: fiba.com
FIBA 3×3 World Tour needs volunteers for this event. To volunteer please visit this link: tourismsaskatoon.com
To register your team to compete in the 3×3 YXE Local Tournament please visit this link: 3x3planet.com
Other cities on the tour for 2017
1st stop – Saskatoon
2nd stop – Utsunomiya
3rd stop – Prague
4th stop – Lausanne
5th stop – Debrecen
6th stop – Chengdu
7th stop – Mexico City
8th stop – Bloomage Beijing
With Team Saskatoon: Michael Linklater, Michael Lieffers, Nolan Brudehl and Steve Sir. Professional dunkers.
This event is proudly supported by Global Saskatoon and by Saskatoon Sport Tourism.