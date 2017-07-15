FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters Saskatoon

The first stage of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour 2017 is held in Saskatoon, Canada on July 15 & 16, 2017. Competing on an outside court, downtown Saskatoon corner of 4th Avenue and 21st street. Saskatoon is the only stop in North America on World Tour.

The 12 participating teams compete for two days for the pride to represent their city, a USD 20,000 cheque and a chance to qualify for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Bloomage Beijing Final on October 21st & 22nd, 2017

For more information visit this link: fiba.com

FIBA 3×3 World Tour needs volunteers for this event. To volunteer please visit this link: tourismsaskatoon.com

To register your team to compete in the 3×3 YXE Local Tournament please visit this link: 3x3planet.com

Other cities on the tour for 2017

1st stop – Saskatoon

2nd stop – Utsunomiya

3rd stop – Prague

4th stop – Lausanne

5th stop – Debrecen

6th stop – Chengdu

7th stop – Mexico City

8th stop – Bloomage Beijing

With Team Saskatoon: Michael Linklater, Michael Lieffers, Nolan Brudehl and Steve Sir. Professional dunkers.

