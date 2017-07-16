Music
Jul 16 - Jul 17 2:00 PM - 3:00 AM

Nashville North

Where
Nashville North - 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB View Map
When
Whether you listen to country year-round or just 10 days in July, Nashville North is the place to catch rising stars and familiar favorites. Visit the Nashville North venue for the most live country music and not stop party during Stampede. Open 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 8 – 16, 2017. New this year, Nashville North is introducing Nashville Nights, a series of themed events from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. July 16 lineup: Trevor Panczak 

Website
http://www.calgarystampede.com/stampede/music/nashville-north

Whether you listen to country year-round or just 10 days in July, Nashville North is the place to catch rising stars and familiar favorites. Visit the Nashville North venue for the most live country music and not stop party during Stampede. Open 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 8 – 16, 2017. New this year, Nashville North is introducing Nashville Nights, a series of themed events from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. July 16 lineup: Trevor Panczak
