Nashville North – #WhiskeyWednesday presented by Jack Daniel’s

Whether you listen to country year-round or just 10 days in July, Nashville North is the place to catch rising stars and familiar favorites. Visit the Nashville North venue for the most live country music and not stop party during Stampede. Open 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 8 – 16, 2017. New this year, Nashville North is introducing Nashville Nights, a series of themed events from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. July 12 – #WhiskeyWednesday presented by Jack Daniel’s July 12 lineup: Cold Creek County and special guests Tristan Horncastle, FOXX Worthee, and Tanya Ryan