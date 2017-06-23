CASH FOR BASH – A FUNDRAISER FOR NATHAN, TERRA & SEBASTIAN

This fundraiser is being held for little one year old Sebastian who has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since New Years Eve at the Calgary Children’s Hospital. He will be having a Bone Marrow Transplant at the end of June and we want to help his family get through this with some financial comfort.

Doors open at 5:00pm. $20.00 gets you in the door and a delicious beef on a bun meal. There will be many great prizes at the silent auction and raffle draw tables. Beer gardens open from 5:00pm to 12:00midnight. Kids are welcome!!! 10 and under get in free. Come on out and show some support for our little superhero Sebastian.