BMW Canada and its Retailer network are pleased to announce a nationwide test drive program, DRIVE FOR THE FUTURE, combining a unique test drive opportunity with a charitable initiative. For every test drive completed, BMW Group Canada and Bema Autosport BMW will donate $20.00 to the University of Saskatchewan Home Ice Campaign. DRIVE FOR THE FUTURE includes 44 one-day events at BMW Retailers across the country.

For more event information and registration, please visit the following link: http://www.driveforthefuture.ca