New Hope Dog Rescue – PUTTS FOR MUTTS
- When
-
Noon registration and BBQ lunch. Shotgun start at 1:00pm. 12 hole Texas Scramble. Dinner, Prizes & Auction to follow! Bid on a trip for 2 anywhere WestJet flies* and luggage from the Awl Shoppe. (*taxes and surcharges included)To register visit, http://www.picatic.com/event14951426961208 or search Putts for Mutts at http://www.picatic.comSingle Player: $125.00, Team of Four: $500.00 (includes lunch, green fees, cart, dinner and auction) or Dinner only: $40.00.
Noon registration and BBQ lunch. Shotgun start at 1:00pm. 12 hole Texas Scramble. Dinner, Prizes & Auction to follow! Bid on a trip for 2 anywhere WestJet flies* and luggage from the Awl Shoppe. (*taxes and surcharges included)
To register visit, http://www.picatic.com/event14951426961208 or search Putts for Mutts at http://www.picatic.com
Single Player: $125.00, Team of Four: $500.00 (includes lunch, green fees, cart, dinner and auction) or Dinner only: $40.00.