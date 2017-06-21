New Hope Dog Rescue – PUTTS FOR MUTTS

Noon registration and BBQ lunch. Shotgun start at 1:00pm. 12 hole Texas Scramble. Dinner, Prizes & Auction to follow! Bid on a trip for 2 anywhere WestJet flies* and luggage from the Awl Shoppe. (*taxes and surcharges included)

To register visit, http://www.picatic.com/event14951426961208 or search Putts for Mutts at http://www.picatic.com

Single Player: $125.00, Team of Four: $500.00 (includes lunch, green fees, cart, dinner and auction) or Dinner only: $40.00.