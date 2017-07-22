View full results
Other
Jul 22 9:00 AM - 11:45 PM

7th Annual Leather n’ Chaps Riding for SNAPS Motorcycle Poker Rally

Where
4th AVE SW - 4th Ave SW, High River, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-07-2017 09:00 22-07-2017 23:45 America/Toronto 7th Annual Leather n’ Chaps Riding for SNAPS Motorcycle Poker Rally

Hop on your “hog” and join us for a ride. All proceeds to go to Foothills SNAPS in support of the ongoing programs offered at Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings. Registration and Pledge sheets are available on our website http://www.fsnaps.org. July 22, 2017 Registration/Pancake breakfast at 9:00 am Ride begins at 11:00… Full details 

 4th AVE SW - 4th Ave SW, High River, Alberta Foothills SNAPS event@fsnaps.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
ALL AGES
Website
http://www.fsnaps.org
Contact
event@fsnaps.org 403-603-3232 (Foothills SNAPS)

Hop on your “hog” and join us for a ride. All proceeds to go to Foothills SNAPS in support of the ongoing programs offered at Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings. Registration and Pledge sheets are available on our website http://www.fsnaps.org. July 22, 2017 Registration/Pancake breakfast at 9:00 am Ride begins at 11:00 am Live Music at 4:00 pm BBQ and Beer Gardens to follow
Global News