7th Annual Leather n’ Chaps Riding for SNAPS Motorcycle Poker Rally
- When
-
Add to Calendar 22-07-2017 09:00 22-07-2017 23:45 America/Toronto 7th Annual Leather n’ Chaps Riding for SNAPS Motorcycle Poker Rally
Hop on your “hog” and join us for a ride. All proceeds to go to Foothills SNAPS in support of the ongoing programs offered at Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings. Registration and Pledge sheets are available on our website http://www.fsnaps.org. July 22, 2017 Registration/Pancake breakfast at 9:00 am Ride begins at 11:00… Full details4th AVE SW - 4th Ave SW, High River, Alberta Foothills SNAPS event@fsnaps.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- ALL AGES
- Website
- http://www.fsnaps.org
- Contact
- event@fsnaps.org 403-603-3232 (Foothills SNAPS)
Hop on your “hog” and join us for a ride. All proceeds to go to Foothills SNAPS in support of the ongoing programs offered at Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings. Registration and Pledge sheets are available on our website http://www.fsnaps.org. July 22, 2017 Registration/Pancake breakfast at 9:00 am Ride begins at 11:00 am Live Music at 4:00 pm BBQ and Beer Gardens to follow