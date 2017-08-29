2017 Alberta Cancer Foundation Golf Classic

Established in 2007, 2 years after passing of a great leader, mentor, friend, husband, father, and grandfather. The Don Laberge Memorial Golf Classic raises funds in support of The Alberta Cancer Foundation’s Patient Financial Assistance Program to make life better for Albertans facing cancer. Don’s personal experience with the exceptional care provided at The Tom Baker Cancer Centre and his passion for golf made the decision to establish the tournament to raise funds for the Alberta Cancer Foundation an obvious choice. A total of over $250,000 has been raised for the Alberta Cancer Foundation since the event inception.