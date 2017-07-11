Yonex Canada Open
Add to Calendar 11-07-2017 09:00 16-07-2017 14:00 America/Toronto Yonex Canada Open
Starting July 11th 2017 Yonex Canada Open 2017 is taking place till July 16th at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Canada open is the largest badminton tournament in Canada. In the past years of this event, we had players from over 30 countries including some top players who have been to the Olympics. Tickets will be online shortly and people can also purchase tickets at the door of the event.
- http://Canadaopen.net
- Media@canadaopen.net 4034040820 (Badminton Alberta)
