Annual FRUIT PROGRAM PLANT SALE

There will be a variety of fruit plants for sale including haskap, sour cherries, hazelnuts, plums, raspberries, pears and apples. There will also be ornamentals including double flowered geraniums, under the sea coleus, big leafed coleus, succulents, the ornamental ming cherry, and more. Most plants are $5.00. Grafted trees and large containers of plants are more $$$. This sale is designed for gardeners, not farmers. There are limits on some fruit plants (usually 2 of any one variety) until noon.

PLEASE PARK ON 14TH STREET AND WALK TO THE SALE. OUR PARKING LOT IS TOO SMALL FOR THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO COME TO THIS SALE.

As haskap is our most requested plant at this sale, we have specially propagated ‘Aurora’ and ‘Honey Bee’ for early season ripening that should be planted together. ‘Boreal Beauty’ and ‘Boreal Beast’ are good together for late season harvesting. This sale benefits the fruit program by allowing us to hire an extra summer student or two during the growing season.