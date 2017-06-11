11-06-2017 15:00

11-06-2017 17:30

America/Toronto

Play It Forward

On June 11th, the Flute Club of Calgary presents PLAY IT FORWARD, a fund raiser for the Canadian Red Cross International Disaster Relief Fund to pay tribute to communities working together in times of need. PLAY IT FORWARD will feature Inspirational and exciting music written in reflection of recent natural disasters with the Mount Royal Chamber Flutes, Knox United Church Choir, and a special guess Samantha Whelan-Kotkas (narrator), Kyle Eustace and Eric Bumstead (percussion), Emily Fulkerson (piano), and Marion Garver (contrabass flute). The concert features Calgary composer Aura Pon’s “Torrent” for flutes and water, a work commissioned by the Mount Royal Chamber Flutes. “Torrent” is inspired by the catastrophe of the flood that occurred in Calgary in June 2013, and the spirit of those who came together to overcome it. It is written for expandable flute choir and water sounds controlled live by electronics. Admission by donation. Full details →