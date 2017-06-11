S.I.G.A.’s 1st Annual – FUN RUN in support of CHEP

RACE SITE OPENS: 8:30 am. RACES BEGIN: 10:00 am. REGISTRATION FEES ARE $15.00 (1km race) $40.00 (5km race). REGISTRATION WILL CAP AT 200 PARTICIPANTS. REGISTER AT SIGA.sk.ca/GoodFoodRun

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) invites novice and avid runners alike to join SIGA employees in a fun run in support of CHEP: Good Food Inc.

Participants can choose between a 1km or 5km race. The race site opens @8:30am and both races begin at 10:00am in Victoria Park, Saskatoon.

Race packages will be available for pick-up at the 8th Street Running Room location on Saturday, June 10th from 10am to 3pm. Late package pick-up will also be available at the race site beginning at 8:30am on June 11th.

On race day, CHEP will be onsite with fun and educational children’s programming, a Community Fresh Food Market, and apples and oranges for all participants. CHEP: Good Food Inc. works with children, families and communities to improve access to healthy foods and promote food security. For more information on CHEP visit htt;://www.chep.org/