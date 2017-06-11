S.I.G.A.’s 1st Annual – FUN RUN in support of CHEP

Event
RACE SITE OPENS: 8:30 am.  RACES BEGIN: 10:00 am.  REGISTRATION FEES ARE $15.00 (1km race) $40.00 (5km race).  REGISTRATION WILL CAP AT 200 PARTICIPANTS.  REGISTER AT SIGA.sk.ca/GoodFoodRun

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) invites novice and avid runners alike to join SIGA employees in a fun run in support of CHEP: Good Food Inc.

Participants can choose between a 1km or 5km race.  The race site opens @8:30am and both races begin at 10:00am in Victoria Park, Saskatoon.

Race packages will be available for pick-up at the 8th Street Running Room location on Saturday, June 10th from 10am to 3pm.  Late package pick-up will also be available at the race site beginning at 8:30am on June 11th.

On race day, CHEP will be onsite with fun and educational children’s programming, a Community Fresh Food Market, and apples and oranges for all participants.  CHEP: Good Food Inc. works with children, families and communities to improve access to healthy foods and promote food security.  For more information on CHEP visit htt;://www.chep.org/
