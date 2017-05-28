Gustin House Performance – IN PRAISE OF THE QUEEN OF INSTRUMENTS

The piano-magnificently expressive, powerful, versatile, and loved by amateur and professional alike all over the world-has been called the Queen of Instruments. It has been described as “the single great factor in the development of musical art and the dissemination of musical knowledge.”

To celebrate the star instrument of musical history and to mark another stage in the process of restoring the historic Gustin Steinway grand piano, Gustin House presents a series of four programs during 2017 featuring visiting pianists associated with the Lyell Gustin Piano Studios.

Celebrate Springtime with….. Nature-inspired Music for Piano, and Landscape Art of our Province at Gustin House. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED DUE TO SPACE LIMITS ~~ EARLY RESERVATION RECOMMENDED. PLEASE NOTIFY CHANGES. TO RESERVE, CONTACT 306-373-9103 OR EMAIL gallery@artplacement.com

ADMISSION: Adult $25.00, Student $15.00.