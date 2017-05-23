Art Exhibit: SCYAP Urban Canvas Graduating Exhibition

RECEPTION: Friday, May 26th at 10:00am. EXHIBITION: May 23rd through June 8th.

SCYAP and the Saskatchewan Government Present “Hustle and Show” at the Art Placement Gallery. The final art show of the Urban Canvas Project 12 with a special graduation ceremony on Friday May 26th at 10:00am. The Urban Canvas Project is a 39-week, full-time visual art, employment skills and personal development training project for 12 youth that face multiple barriers to successful and sustainable employment. Art is the tool that holds these young people and creates the structure that allows for the building blocks of trust, belief and confidence to lead our young people to higher self-esteem, self-worth and desire to lead healthy, happy and productive lives.

Art Placement is pleased to host this exhibition in the gallery. We hope you will join us to celebrate this year’s Urban Canvas class and to learn more about this valuable community organization. We wish each graduate much success as they continue with their artistic pursuits, and we hope this is the first of many exhibitions!