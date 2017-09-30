30-09-2017 14:00

30-09-2017 18:00

America/Toronto

Guts & Glory Flag Football

Ever Dream of Playing on the Field in a CFL Stadium? What about hanging out with members of the Calgary Stampeders? Here’s your chance! Teams will compete in a fundraising flag football tournament on the field and participate in a once-in-a-lifetime experience at McMahon Stadium Saturday, September 30, 2017 2pm – 6pm. Guts N Glory is a flag football tournament where teams compete against each other at the home of the Calgary Stampeders while helping to raise funds to find cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Local teams of businesses, football fans and athletes of all skills will come together for this one day tournament. Each team will participate in a minimum of 3 games played on the field. There is no event quite like it. Full details →