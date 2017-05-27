27-05-2017 17:00

27-05-2017 17:45

America/Toronto

#BeCubed Mural Reveal

Please join us Saturday, May 27 to witness the official unveiling of Bridgeland’s #becubed mural. In September 2016, through the imaginative collaboration of Buds of Buds, Bucci and Beakerhead (BBB), the #becubed mural competition was opened up to Calgary makers. The first phase of the expansive mural was created collaboratively by artists Ivan Ostapenko, Tanner Hamilton, and Chris Casso, with artistic direction from Kathryn Pearce. Participants from the community painted a pre-fabricated cube, photographed it and entered the competition to complete the mural by tagging their works with #becubed on Instagram. Through judicial panel, Michelle Hoogveld was announced our winning artist! Her colourful contribution adds vibrancy to this mural in a much-loved space in Bridgeland. Please join us in celebration at our ribbon cutting Saturday, May 27 in the Bucci Radius parking lot (102 4 St NE) near Luke’s Drug Mart from 5 to 5:45 pm. The event will include story-telling on the making of the mural and opportunities to meet the artist team. Thank you for showing your support to artists in our community. Your support is valued and helps to shape and grow the arts within our communities. Be there or be square! For questions and/or information on future events, see our website (budsofbuds.com), Instagram (@budsofbuds), Facebook (@relianceblock) or Twitter (@budsofbuds). Full details →