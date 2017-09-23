23-09-2017 10:00

24-09-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

Kiwanis Apple Festival (3rd Annual)

3rd Annual Kiwanis Apple Festival at Kamp Kiwanis 241001 Range Road 42, Calgary T3Z 2X5 (intersection of Hwy 8 & Hwy 22) September 23 & 24, 2017 10am-4pm daily Presented by TD Bank Group Free Admission Apple-themed family fun with apple baking, archery, arts and crafts, bouncy castle, face painting, games, farmers market by Symons Valley Ranch, live entertainment, silent auction & more! Net revenue to support the operation of Kamp Kiwanis, a summer camp for underprivileged/disadvantaged children. Website: http://www.kiwanisapplefestival.org Email: info@kiwanisapplefestival.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kiwanisAppleFestival Twitter: https://twitter.com/KiwanisApple Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiwanisapplefestival/ Full details →