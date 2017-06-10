Sports
Jun 10 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Where
Calgary Rugby Park - 9025 Shepard Rd SE, Calgary, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-06-2017 15:00 10-06-2017 20:00 America/Toronto

You don't want to miss any of the action, as Canada takes on Georgia in a crucial match up and impact on the World Rugby rankings! 

$ Price
$35 Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://events.rugbycanada.ca/calgary/calgary.html

Men’s International Rugby returns to Calgary after a successful sell out and win vs. Russia in 2016. You don’t want to miss any of the action, as Canada takes on Georgia in a crucial match up and impact on the World Rugby rankings.

Gates Open at 11:30am

Curtain Raiser Match – kick off at 12pm
Calgary Mavericks vs. Edmonton Gold U21 Men

Canada vs Georgia at 3pm

Get your tickets today, starting at $35!
