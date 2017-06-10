- When
Canada takes on Georgia in a crucial match up and impact on the World Rugby rankings! Calgary Rugby Park - 9025 Shepard Rd SE, Calgary, Alberta
- $35 Buy Tickets
- All Ages
Men’s International Rugby returns to Calgary after a successful sell out and win vs. Russia in 2016. You don’t want to miss any of the action, as Canada takes on Georgia in a crucial match up and impact on the World Rugby rankings.
Gates Open at 11:30am
Curtain Raiser Match – kick off at 12pm
Calgary Mavericks vs. Edmonton Gold U21 Men
Canada vs Georgia at 3pm
Get your tickets today, starting at $35!