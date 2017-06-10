Men’s International Rugby returns to Calgary after a successful sell out and win vs. Russia in 2016. You don’t want to miss any of the action, as Canada takes on Georgia in a crucial match up and impact on the World Rugby rankings.

Gates Open at 11:30am

Curtain Raiser Match – kick off at 12pm

Calgary Mavericks vs. Edmonton Gold U21 Men

Canada vs Georgia at 3pm

Get your tickets today, starting at $35!