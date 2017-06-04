04-06-2017 10:00

04-06-2017 13:00

America/Toronto

2017 Walk to Fight Arthritis

The Walk to Fight Arthritis is The Arthritis Society’s marquee fundraising event. The Walk unites those who feel the emotional and physical pain of arthritis in communities across the country to fund a cure and improve the lives of those living with arthritis. The 8th annual Walk takes place in over 30 communities across Canada on Sunday, June 4, 2017 Full details →