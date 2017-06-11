Jayman BUILT MS Walk – Calgary

Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world. When you join the Jayman BUILT MS Walk, you join our country’s collective effort to help improve the lives of Canadians affected by MS. The dollars you raise are invested in world-leading MS research happening right here in Canada. It’s an exciting time for MS research, and your fundraising will help improve the quality of life of Canadians affected by MS today, and those who may receive a diagnosis tomorrow.

Bring your family and friends together to share in the start/finish-line activities, team awards ceremonies and amazing stories from people living with MS! We can’t wait to celebrate with you!