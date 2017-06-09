Flatlander’s Beer Festival
680 CJOB is thrilled to support the Flatlanders Beer Festival at the MTS Centre on June 9th and 10th!
Join us for the 15th Annual Flatlander’s Beer Festival presented by Manitoba Liquor Marts, in support of the True North Youth Foundation!
- Over 80 Booths
- 5 Food Trucks
- Education Seminars
- Full Concourse & MTS Centre Floor
- Sample over 250 beers and ciders from all over the world!
Friday, June 9th, 2017 from 7-10pm
Saturday, June 10th, 2017 from 1-4pm & 7-10pm at the MTS Centre.