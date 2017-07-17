The 2017 Crime Stoppers Charity Golf Classic in support of Regina Crime Stoppers, a community service program that combines the efforts of the public, the media and the Regina Police Service to prevent and solve crime. Taking place at the Royal Regina Golf Club on Monday, July 17th 2017, funds raised from this event enable Crime Stoppers to pay rewards for anonymous tips, which result in arrests and recovery of property in our community.

For more information on registration and sponsorship, please visit the Regina Crime Stoppers website at http://reginacrimestoppers.ca/register-now-2017-crime-stoppers-charity-golf-classic/.