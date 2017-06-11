680 CJOB is thrilled to welcome the RCMP Musical Ride & Ray St. Germain concert on Sunday, June 11th at the Assinoboia Downs!

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

– Family fun events 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (pony rides, petting farm, glitter tattoos & bouncy gyms).

– RCMP musical ride starts at 1:00 p.m. followed by a meet and greet where you can see the RCMP and their horses up close and personal.

– A concert by Manitoba Country Music Legend Ray St. Germain will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m.

– Rush seating $14.95 plus GST and agency fees. Children 12 & under are admitted free (must be accompanied by an adult).

– A rush seat ticket allows the entrant to watch from anywhere in the building including the third floor open air grandstand, outdoor tarmac in front of the racetrack or 2nd floor indoor clubhouse area.

– Concession and bar service will be available on all levels of the grandstand. Concession menu.

– Please note there is no live racing on this day.

– No refunds or exchanges. Event takes place rain or shine.

– No outside food or beverage is allowed.

– Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9. Click here to purchase tickets.

For reserved open-air grandstand box seats (admission & seats for four people) please see below:

– Reserved boxes for four people $80 plus GST & agency fees (one box seats four people in our open air grandstand with a premium view). See boxseat map here.

– The reserved box seats will be sold by Assiniboia Downs starting Tuesday, May 9. Call Samantha at 204-885-3330 (ext 0) to purchase your reserved box seats.

Terrace Dining Room Brunch tickets (includes brunch and admission) please see below:

– Reserved table in our Terrace Dining Room. Brunch menu. Tickets are $39.95 (plus taxes & gratuities).

– The Terrace Dining Room Brunch ticket includes both brunch and general admission to the event.

-Tickets will be sold by Assiniboia Downs starting Tuesday, May 9. Call Samantha at 204-885-3330 (ext 0) to purchase your brunch tickets.