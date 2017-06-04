04-06-2017 08:00

04-06-2017 14:00

America/Toronto

Run Bowness 2017

More than a race, Run Bowness is specifically focused on bringing people of all ages and abilities together to celebrate active living and encourage community spirit. Started with seed money from the United Way Ripples Grant in 2011, Run Bowness initially began as a way to celebrate the centennial anniversary of Bowness. The event was so successful that it became an annual tradition bringing locals together to celebrate our neighbourhood through active living. We offer three race distances including the Servus Credit Union 10KM Run (9AM), The Bownesian Grocer 5KM Run/Walk (9:05AM), and the Cadence Kids Mile (10:15AM). Intermingled throughout the morning are also warm-ups and cool-downs led by Yoga in Bowness, massage & chiropractic care provided by Elan Wellness, a pancake breakfast hosted by the Bowness Lions Club, a bouncy castle for kids, a visit by Bowness’s very own Mobile Escape, and much more! Full details →