INAUGURAL SASKATOON SIKH PARADE 2017 (NAGAR KIRTAN) CELEBRATING VAISAKHI

Welcome All to the inaugural Saskatoon Sikh Parade of 2017 celebrating Vaisakhi. The parade starts at 331 Lowe Road and runs through the neighbourhood of University Heights/Willowgrove, marking the event of Vaisakhi, a traditional Spring Festival of Punjab, a prairie province in India. This parade will include singing, music, chanting and a decorated float honoring the Guru Granth Sahib, the most sacred text of Sikhs, in reverence. It promises to be a visual delight to watch the flag bearers and community members in our traditional attire with head coverings. Brief stops along the parade route offer the participants and guests the sweet beverages and traditional East Indian food at no cost. There will be a MIDWAY STOP & REFRESHMENTS STALLs around Willowgrove Elementary School. The parade will end back at 331 Lowe Road.