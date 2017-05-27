Nutana Park Mennonite Church YARD SALE
- When
-
YARD SALE – COME FIND WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! Hot Dog Lunch served from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Enjoy the Garage Sale Band. PROCEEDS TO M.C.C. RELIEF SALE.
- Household Items
- Furniture
- Vinyl Records
- Plants
- Baking
- and much more!