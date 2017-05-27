27-05-2017 08:00

27-05-2017 14:00

America/Toronto

Nutana Park Mennonite Church YARD SALE

YARD SALE – COME FIND WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! Hot Dog Lunch served from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Enjoy the Garage Sale Band. PROCEEDS TO M.C.C. RELIEF SALE.Household ItemsFurnitureVinyl RecordsPlantsBakingand much more! Full details →