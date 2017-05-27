Event
May 27 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Nutana Park Mennonite Church YARD SALE

Where
Nutana Park Mennonite Church - 1701 Ruth Street, Saskatoon, View Map
When
YARD SALE – COME FIND WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR!  Hot Dog Lunch served from 11:30am to 1:00pm.  Enjoy the Garage Sale Band.  PROCEEDS TO M.C.C. RELIEF SALE.

  • Household Items
  • Furniture
  • Vinyl Records
  • Plants
  • Baking
  • and much more!
