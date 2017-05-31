Tim Horton’s Camp DayEvent Ended
- When
-
Add to Calendar 05-31-2017 12:00 05-31-2017 23:59 America/Toronto Tim Horton’s Camp Day
680 CJOB is proud to support Tim Horton’s Camp Day on Wednesday, May 31st!BUY A COFFEE AND HELP TURN A KID’S LIFE AROUND! 100% of the proceeds from Camp Day coffee sales go to Tim Horton’s Camps!THE NEED Story continues below 1 in 6 children across Canada and the United States live in economically disadvantaged homes. For these children,… Full detailsVarious Tim Horton's Locations - Winnipeg, Manitoba Tim Horton's Camp Day DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
680 CJOB is proud to support Tim Horton’s Camp Day on Wednesday, May 31st!
BUY A COFFEE AND HELP TURN A KID’S LIFE AROUND! 100% of the proceeds from Camp Day coffee sales go to Tim Horton’s Camps!
THE NEED
Use the hashtag #CampDay on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to show the community how you’re helping to spread the word and help turn a kid’s life around.