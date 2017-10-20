20-10-2017 17:30

20-10-2017 19:00

America/Toronto

Victories Centennial Ball & Gala

To commemorate the centenary of Vimy Ridge; Hill 70; and Passchendaele, nine Calgary military organizations are pleased to present the “Victories Centennial Ball and Gala” to be held at the Telus Convention Centre on Friday, October 20th 2017. This event promises to be a memorable evening of military pageantry, music and commemoration to the courage and sacrifice of those valiant Canadians. For more information and tickets visit The Victories Centennial Ball & Gala website. Full details →