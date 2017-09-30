30-09-2017 10:30

30-09-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

150 Women of Inspiration

This year we celebrate 150 Women of Inspiration to recognize Canada’s 150th Anniversary. It will be memorable business empowerment, celebrating women who make a difference in our community. Join us to build authentic connections, networking with like-minded women and men passionate about advancing women in business, pay it forward in the community to support HomeFront to end domestic violence and be inspired by our Women of Inspiration Award winners, keynote speakers, dignitaries and celebrity guests. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Canadian Business Chicks website. Full details →