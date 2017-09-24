Other
Sep 24 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM

RBC Race for the Kids

Where
Heritage Park - 1900 Heritage Dr SW, Calgary, AB View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-09-2017 07:00 24-09-2017 11:00 America/Toronto RBC Race for the Kids

You are invited to join RBC and the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation for the first ever Calgary RBC Race for the Kids – an exciting event that is sure to inspire our community! Join us this September at Heritage Park Historical Village for a family-friendly run like no other! Full details 

Website
http://www.childrenshospital.ab.ca/site/TR/Run/General?fr_id=1440&pg=entry

