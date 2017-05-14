CAKES IN THE CITY – Sampling the best of Saskatoon’s Pastry Chef

Cakes in the City is back in Saskatoon! Join us on Mother’s Day, May 14th, at the Western Development Museum to sample some amazing cakes and crown the best pastry chef in Saskatoon. This is year nine of Saskatoon’s top pastry chefs are competing for the People’s Choice Award and Professional Award for best cake in Saskatoon. Judging will be by local Chef Simon Reynolds of Simon’s Fine Foods and Souplicious Creations.

Cakes in the City is a fundraising event in support of L’Arche Saskatoon and Cheshire Homes of Saskatoon, organizations that provide homes and meaningful opportunities for adults living with disabilities.

This year WestJet has jumped onboard to support programs and services for these organizations through their Gift of Flight program, donating vouchers for travel that will be raffled off. Affinity Credit Union is the other Two Tier sponsor, and many other local businesses have offered support through gifts-in-kind support.

Join in the sweet-tasting fun on Mother’s Day and help make a difference!!!