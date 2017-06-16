Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC! 2017
We are excited to partner with and raise awareness for the Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC! 2017, coming to Edmonton Northlands on June 16-18 for 7 amazing shows!
For 50 years, the Royal Canadian family Circus has been providing fun activities, entertainment for kid and for the entire family! Be prepared to be awed by the gravity defying performers of the Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC! 2017.
Get “2 for 1” tickets here by using Promo Code: highwire