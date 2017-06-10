View full results
Kick It Up for Camp Quality Alberta

Spruce Grove Fuhr Sports Park - Spruce Grove, Alberta View Map
Come out and kick it up at this epic 12 hour soccer game, to help send kids with cancer to Camp Quality Alberta! Sign up for as many hours as you like between 8am-8pm!Kids are welcome. For those under 15 years old, there will be a Family Hour and Junior Hour.Register before May 1st for… 

All ages
http://campquality.org/kickitupalberta/
Kick-It-Up-Event

Come out and kick it up at this epic 12 hour soccer game, to help send kids with cancer to Camp Quality Alberta! Sign up for as many hours as you like between 8am-8pm!

Kids are welcome. For those under 15 years old, there will be a Family Hour and Junior Hour.

Register before May 1st for Early Bird Prices!
