Jun 4 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM

2017 World Partnership Walk

Alberta Legislature Grounds - 10800 97 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
Website
https://www.worldpartnershipwalk.com/en/walk-cities/edmonton
World Partnership Walk

Every dollar we raise together is helping to bring hope to people and communities who need it the most. Donations made to the World Partnership Walk support Aga Khan Foundation Canada’s programs in Africa and Asia – initiatives that enable women and men to lift themselves and their children out of poverty, creating strong, vibrant communities able to lead their own development.

Put together a team or donate today!
