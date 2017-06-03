Play On! Edmonton

View full results
https://www.playon.ca/events/edmonton

Is YOUR Team IN? Because 630 CHED, CISN Country 103.9, 92.5 FRESH Radio & iNews880 and Play On!, the World’s Largest Annual Hockey Festival are teaming up to celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary with an EPIC street hockey tourney In Edmonton!

It takes just 4 on a team, and anyone can play. With crowds so big you’ll feel like an NHL star. This is your Game 7. So what are you waiting for?

Get your team together and register now at playon.ca

Hockey Night in Canada’s Play On!

June 3rd and 4th at West Edmonton Mall

Register today to Play!

Tournament Registration Deadline: May 29, 2017 at Midnight 
