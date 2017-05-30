International Children’s Festivals of the Arts

For over three decades the Northern Alberta International Children’s Festival has served as a signature cultural event for the city of St. Albert. Building bridges between art, culture and education, this magical six-day festival transforms downtown St. Albert into a world where the only limitation is one’s imagination. From interaction with artists and performers from around the world, to the ability to learn about far away places and time periods, to the hands-on creation of one-of-a-kind artistic masterpieces, this festival is a truly unique family experience that has something to offer for all ages.

Tuesday, May 30th through Friday, June 2nd is tailored specifically to schools and groups (10 or more people), with the exception of Shaw’s Toddler Town.

For the first time in 35 years, The International Children’s Festival of the Arts has extended the festival and included Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th for the general public, so busy families experience the various site activities the festival has to offer!

NEW in 2017 | We’ve also been hard at work to develop a user-friendly app that will help you plan your weekend Festival experience with confidence. Download the festival All on iTunes or Google Play