NATIONAL A.D.A.C. GALLERY HOP

In celebration of the Art Dealers Association of Canada’s 50th year, the ADAC is planning this nation-wide Gallery Hop. For the first time ever, ADAC members across the country will participate in a simultaneous gallery hop, which will include talks with prominent artists, curators and art dealers. Over 50 galleries in 13 different cities, exhibiting a range of work from Canada’s leading artists, will participate. Tours are self-guided. Explore what ADAC galleries have to offer!

Art Placement is pleased to be Saskatoon’s only participating gallery. We will be open all day and will be available to guide you through our current exhibition and answer any questions you might have. Steph Krawchuk, whose solo exhibition is currently on view in the main gallery, will join us in the afternoon from 2:00 – 3:00pm for an informal Q & A.

Phone: 306-664-3385 ext.2 Email: gallery@artplacement.com Website: http://www.artplacement.com/gallery