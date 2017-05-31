UKRAINIAN SUPPER
- When
-
Add to Calendar 31-05-2017 18:00 31-05-2017 21:00 America/Toronto UKRAINIAN SUPPER
UKRAINIAN SUPPER & SILENT AUCTION – All proceeds to support the mission and ministry of Mayfair United. Join us for Supper & Silent Auction. This is a family friendly event. Catering by Touch of Ukraine.TICKETS: $25.00 each, $10.00 for Children 11 and under.Call Debbie at 306-382-6446 or Email mayfairunitedchurch@gmail.com Full detailsMayfair United Church - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
UKRAINIAN SUPPER & SILENT AUCTION – All proceeds to support the mission and ministry of Mayfair United. Join us for Supper & Silent Auction. This is a family friendly event. Catering by Touch of Ukraine.
TICKETS: $25.00 each, $10.00 for Children 11 and under.
Call Debbie at 306-382-6446 or Email mayfairunitedchurch@gmail.com