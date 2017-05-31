UKRAINIAN SUPPER & SILENT AUCTION – All proceeds to support the mission and ministry of Mayfair United. Join us for Supper & Silent Auction. This is a family friendly event. Catering by Touch of Ukraine.

TICKETS: $25.00 each, $10.00 for Children 11 and under.

Call Debbie at 306-382-6446 or Email mayfairunitedchurch@gmail.com