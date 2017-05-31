View full results
UKRAINIAN SUPPER

Mayfair United Church - Saskatoon
UKRAINIAN SUPPER & SILENT AUCTION – All proceeds to support the mission and ministry of Mayfair United.  Join us for Supper & Silent Auction.  This is a family friendly event.  Catering by Touch of Ukraine.TICKETS:  $25.00 each, $10.00 for Children 11 and under.Call Debbie at 306-382-6446 or Email mayfairunitedchurch@gmail.com Full details 

