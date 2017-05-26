The first annual Field of Dreams Charity Classic is the coolest slowpitch game of the year!

In support of The Canadian Centre for Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse and Life Choice Dynamics, Field of Dreams will feature players and alumni from the Calgary Stampeders, the Calgary Flames and the Okotoks Dawgs battling one another on the field!

Pick up your tickets here

Join News Talk 770 at the game as we broadcast Sports Talk live for an event you don’t want to miss!

#YYCDreamGame