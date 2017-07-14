The Salvation Army Red Shield Golf Classic – Presented by Supreme group is July 14th at the Willows Golf and Country Club.

Today approximately 4.9 million Canadians or 1 in 7 people live in poverty. In Saskatchewan, data shows that 11.9% of the population, 116,000 people, fall below the low-income threshold. Of these, 30,000 are children under the age of 18. The Salvation Army recognizes that poverty is a critical issue, and that everyone has the right to access the basic necessities in life. The Red Shield Golf Classic assists this demographic with 100% of proceeds supporting over 40 Salvation Army programs and services, in 15 communities in Saskatchewan.

The Red Shield Golf Classic is a fun Texas Scramble format tournament. We’ll begin the morning with a complimentary breakfast and end with a delicious steak barbecue, and incredible prizes and live auction items. In between you’ll enjoy 18 holes on one of Saskatoon’s loveliest golf courses.

To register for this great event visit: salvationarmy.ca/prairie/sask-golf/

This event is proudly supported by Global.