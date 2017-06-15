15-06-2017 08:00

15-06-2017 18:00

America/Toronto

MADD Golf Tournament

This year’s is being held on Thursday June 15th at the beautiful McKenzie Meadows Golf Club in Calgary’s South East. The day includes registration, breakfast, warm up session on the driving range, golf cart, snack bags and water. Prime Rib Dinner Buffet, Silent Auction and Prize Ceremony will conclude the day. All profits from the tournament stay in the community to support our efforts to Save Lives and Support Victims. Last year our Golf Tournament allowed us to increase the number of MADD National media presentations to local and area junior and senior high schools as well as send more victims to the National Victims weekend held in Toronto where they receive grief support and assistance in dealing with the judicial system. You can visit maddchapters.ca/calgary to sign up. Full details →