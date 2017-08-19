BLUE RODEO

With SKYDIGGERS, THE SADIES and OH SUSANNA

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19, 2017

BUDWEISER STAGE – TORONTO

Tickets on sale Friday, May 12, 2017 @ 12NOON Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-5000. Tickets (incl. HST) $20.00, $25.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $79.50 & $89.50; Reserved Seating/ $20.00 Lawns (plus FMF and service charges) American Express brings you to the Front Of The Line Visit http://www.americanexpress.ca/frontoftheline for information on advance ticket access to this show

Warner Music Canada recording artist Blue Rodeo announced today that they will be performing at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 19th. For the first time, Blue Rodeo is expanding their annual summer celebration on Toronto’s waterfront by inviting several artists to share the stage. Longtime friends and collaborators, Skydiggers, The Sadies and Oh Susanna will join forces with Blue Rodeo to create a unique festival atmosphere at Budweiser Stage. Fans will want to join Blue Rodeo and their guests this summer under the stars for this special evening of music. Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 12 at 12noon via www.ticketmaster.ca.

Blue Rodeo has also released the video for “I Can’t Hide This Anymore,” today. The track, from the band’s latest album, the critically acclaimed 1000 Arms, will premiere today on Now Magazine’s website –www.nowtoronto.com.

The video was produced by first time director Shelby Fenlon, a recent graduate of OCAD University in Toronto. Fenlon came to band’s attention as a result of a call out to up and coming young artists who might collaborate with the band. In 2016, Fenlon was a finalist in C Magazine’s New Critics competition and was granted the Project 31 Award for her thesis work at OCAD where she received her BFA in Photography.

“It was surreal to shoot with Blue Rodeo,” said Fenlon. “I love that such an established band was willing to take a risk on a young director and lo-fi video concept. They were up for pretty much everything – except the pink bedazzled suit – and there were a lot of laughs on the set.”

“We have made many videos and it is difficult to get these old dogs riled up,” says Jim Cuddy. “This video not only got us excited to see the footage but we all liked the way we looked so much, we adopted it for the stage. Fun, creative and energizing. Wonderful director and crew.”

The video release comes on the heels of Blue Rodeo’s recently completed tour of Canada in support of 1000 Arms.

“Blue Rodeo proved once again why they are a Canadian institution…songs as great as this will outlive us all.” – CTV Vancouver

“30 years in, Blue Rodeo prove that they can still provoke.” – Victoria Times-Colonist